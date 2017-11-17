Government Announces Fund For Creative Arts Industry

Related Stories Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced government’s intentions to establish a Creative Arts Fund in 2018 for Ghana’s creative arts industry.



This is part of government’s efforts to make the country’s entertainment industry vibrant.



“Government will continue its initiatives to improve the Creative Arts sector with the establishment of a fully functional Creative Arts Secretariat and the commencement of feasibility studies to set up a Creative Arts Fund,” the minister said on Wednesday November 15 while he presented the 2018 budget statement in parliament.



The announcement follows calls from filmmakers, musicians and other stakeholders in the creative arts industry on successive Ghanaian governments to create a fund for stakeholders to access.



The establishment of the Creative Arts Fund, is however, among the major manifesto promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government is committed to its promises to improve the Tourism and Creative Arts sector



“The Ministry will also use international Tourism, Arts and Culture Fairs and fora and a single window portal to promote tourism and investment in Ghana,” he revealed.



He also spoke about other efforts to enhance the general tourism and creative arts industry, saying “to boost the local economy and to enable Ghanaians appreciate their heritage, the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ programme was launched this year and will continue in 2018. A gastronomic festival will be organised to showcase Ghanaian foods and recipes through cooking competitions throughout the country as part of efforts to promote the local Ghanaian cuisine.”