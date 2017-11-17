You Talk Too Much – Sarkodie To Shatta Wale

Related Stories Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu-Addo otherwise known as Sarkodie in music circles has, in a recent tweet, described his colleague artiste, Shatta Wale as talkative.



Shatta Wale had blamed Sarkodie for allowing his brand to be belittled by some Nigerian artistes at the One Africa Music Concert which was held in Dubai on 16th November, 2017.



Sarkodie, in his reply jokingly wrote in Twi that “Nii wo kasa dodo lol agoro wo wani so,” which translates as “Nii, you talk too much, you are not serious.”



Sarkodie refused to perform at the concert because anytime he was called to perform either Wizkid or Davido, came on stage to perform when they were not called by the host.



Reports say when Sarkodie was about to mount the stage to perform, one of Davido’s guys pushed his DJ, to make way for Davido to rather perform.



This irked Sarkodie and his team, hence his decision not to perform at all.



He later sent a message to his fans, to inform them that he did not perform as he had earlier told them.



Shatta Wale on the other hand, is embarking on a campaign that seeks to encourage people to respect Ghanaian musicians.



According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians have allowed Nigerians too much space in the Ghanaian music industry and that has affected the Ghanaian artistes in various ways.



He believes Ghanaian artistes are better than Nigerian acts and should be respected.



13h

HIGHEST ➕ ✔ @sarkodie

Sorry to fans in Dubai but I'm not performing... hopefully I make it next time ... 🙏🏾

SHATTA WALE ✔@shattawalegh

@sarkodie doesnt listen,its high time u respect your brand bro ...they using u too much ...dont vex for the truth ..Respek💪🏿🇬🇭

1:15 AM - Nov 17, 2017

203 203 Replies 496 496 Retweets 1,966 1,966 likes

HIGHEST ➕ ✔@sarkodie

Nii wo kasa dodo lol agoro wo wani so ... nobody plays with my brand and that be why we no step on that stage ... I just feel for the fans that b why I tweet ... you know me gyae ruff lol

8:33 AM - Nov 17, 2017