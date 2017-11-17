Delay Advised Ahuofe Patri To Stop Smoking When She Lost Weight Drastically - Friend

Related Stories A friend of Ahoufe Patri who says she has been long disturbed by the actress’ weed addiction has told GhanaCelebrities.com that several people including Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) spoke to Ahoufe Patri to quit smoking when she started losing weight drastically but she did not listen.



The source says it’s not just only the actress’ family that has been worried but close friends are not also happy about the dark path she has taken–except that, some of her friends whose name were earlier given as singer-Efya, Afia Schwarzenegger and musician Kwabena Kwabena are dragging her deep into the world of weed addiction.



Apparently, Ahoufe Patri can’t go a few hours without burning a roll–and the friend says, “you guys described her as Bob Marley, that’s an understatement. She is probably Peter Tosh and Bob Marley combined.”



Ghanacelebrities.com broke the news that Ahuofe Patri of Kalybos fame (real name Priscilla Opoku Agyeman) has become the next Bob Marley in Ghana, smoking too much weed such that her own family is deeply worried about her general wellbeing.