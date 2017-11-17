Sarkodie 'Disrespected' In Dubai...

Related Stories Reports coming from Dubai this morning aren't all good. First was the reported violent clash between Davido and Wizkid's camps.



Those who were present also hinted that there was a backstage scuffle between Davido and Sarkodie but the fact is that the Ghanain rap legend was unable to perform.



After the event, he simply tweeted, 'Sorry to fans in Dubai but I'm not performing. hopefully make it next time'.



Then a Ghanaian fan who was present at the event tweeted a thread where he claimed that Sarkodie was disrespectd by the organisers which got him quite pissed despite the fact that Sarkodie was at the venue with his Dj on time.



