Organize A Party For all Musicians, Maurice Ampaw To Nana addo

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. born October 17, 1984, had the opportunity to visit the first gentleman of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 1st November and a whole lot has happened afterwards.



Other artistes have stated that they also will like to visit the president as well. In the wake of this, popular law practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has also added his voice to it.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Solid Fm’s Entertainment Edge, the outspoken lawyer said he does not want Shatta to be negatively portrayed for visiting the president.



In his view, there is nothing wrong with the president inviting Wale but he believes in order to clear the favouritism tag other artistes will be harbouring in their minds regarding the president, His Excellency must organize a small party or a dinner of a sort for all the celebrities. “The president must invite all artistes and celebrities to a small party and encourage them in order to close the opened floodgates”, he said.



According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, people have issues with organizations like MUSIGA and GHAMRO and so inviting their leadership only to represent their members will not be a good idea.



“I just don’t want people to hate Shatta Wale for being invited by the president and also, I don’t want people to chastise Nana Addo for being choosy”, he concluded.



