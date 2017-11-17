“I Am Tired Of Being Single; I Need A Boyfriend” – Berla Mundi Cries Out

Related Stories Gorgeous TV and Radio Personality, Berla Addardey popularly known as Berla Mundi has finally cried out that she needs a man in his life.



Berla Mundi is known to be one of the amazing, beautiful and talented media personality and also regarded as one of the best in the entertainment industry. Much is known about her public life but almost nothing about her private life.



Many are those who are crushing on her from afar, fearful of approaching her since many have concluded she is already dating considering how beautiful and smart she is.



Well, Berla Mundi says she is not and in fact, she needs a man in her life to rub her shoulders before and after work. Berla took to Twitter to tweet about her desires. She tweeted: “I’m tired. It’s time I found a bae to be rubbing my back every morning before work”