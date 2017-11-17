Melcom Makes TIC TAC GH¢300,000.00 Richer

Related Stories An Accra High Court has reportedly directed management of MELCOM to pay up GHC 300000 to Hip Life musician Tic Tac in compensation for a breach of contract.



The court presided by Justice Amo Yartey gave a verdict on Friday, November 17 in favor of Tic Tac and his Counsel, Gary Nimako Marfo.



According to him, the continuous use of Tic Tac's image by the company is illegal and consequently rewarded the musician with a legal cost of GHC 2000 in addition to the compensation fee.



The Counsel, addressing the press, expressed worry over the trend where musicians are taken for granted by companies saying "when you use someone’s intellectual property for your business, you must pay them".



Background



Tic Tac had signed a two-year contract with MELCOM as the company's ambassador.



The contract is said to have expired five years ago but the company failed to pull down the artiste's image on its billboards across the nation.



Tic Tac claimed he had been adversely affected by the company's action resulting his loss of major promotional contracts.





