SM Fans Will Make Your Life Hell If You Step In Ghana — Shatta Wale Warns Wizkid

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has warned Nigerian artist Wizkid that his planned trip to Ghana in December would be turned into hell by his Shatta Movement Fans.



Shatta Wale has promised Wizkid that unless he gets his Nigerian fans to apologize to our President for insulting him, his trip would be made a living hell.



Earlier this week, a twitter war erupted between Ghanaians and Nigerians following Shatta Wale’s interview in which he said he does not see Wizkid as a superstar. That ignited a battle of insults in which some were hurled by Nigerians at our Commander-in-Chief.



Shatta Wale, who recently visited the President at the Flagstaff House following an invitation on his birthday, has not taken kindly to those insults and wants an apology.



“@wizkidayo I HEARD YOU COMING DOWN TO GHANA IN DECEMBER.TELL UR 9JA FANS TO APOLOGISE TO OUR PRESIDENT FOR THE DISRESPECT. BEFORE U COME TO GH OR ELSE MY PEOPLE HERE (SM) WONT LET YOU HAVE IT EASY..” Shatta posted on Facebook.



At the moment, Wizkid is scheduled to headline a Starboy concert at the Accra Sports Stadium next month, with signees Efya, R2Bees and Mr Eazi all expected to perform at the event.