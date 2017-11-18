5K Productions To Sue Shatta Wale For €50,000 For Cancelling Europe Tour

Related Stories Norwegian based Ghanaian event organizers, 5K Productions have threatened to sue the Ghanaian dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah affectionately called Shatta Wale for causing financial loss to their company.



According to the event organizers, they had a contract with Shatta Wale to perform in Sweden as part of his European tour in October, but the artist cancelled the show at the eleventh hour without any tangible reason.



“As part of Shatta Wale’s European tour, he was supposed to perform in Sweden which we invested in by paying him, booking the venue for the show, publicity and other expenses in connection with the performance”.



According to him, after Shatta Wale cancelled the show, he only returned the amount they paid him without compensating the Production House for the losses they incurred whilst preparing to host him.



Speaking in an interview with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah,) Ghanacreativearts.com, the CEO of 5K Productions, Daniel Ashitey Quaye added that all attempts to retrieve the expenses from Shatta Wale have proved futile and therefore believe that taking the matter to court is the only solution now.



Daniel Ashitey Quaye A.K.A Ziga1 also stated that all the Production houses and event organizers in the other countries that are linked to the organization of the European tour project are in support of the court action.