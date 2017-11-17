May You Be Happy Now And Forever... KKD Shows Renewed Love For Son...

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), who has been chastised by some Ghanaians for deleting his initial post on social media, to show love and support for his gay son, has celebrated his son, Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah’s birthday showing lots of affection on social media.
On his son’s birthday few days ago, KKD wrote on Instagram:
HAPPY 24 to my dearly beloved son May the years ahead be great and good fun May you live in peace and prosperity In wisdom, good health, wealth and beauty Stand up for yourself and those you love And those who stand with you when life is rough Do the best you can every day you live Receive with a good heart and make sure to give
Life is a journey of win and lose High and low, tight places and loose When family walks a path not yours to choose Never flee and leave them to abuse From.the likes that murdered Captain Mahama In the land of Denkyira Obuasi in Ghana Speak for the meek, the weak and persecuted In such voice is true worth and dignity rooted
I know nothing but the way of a devoted father Protector, provider, nurturer and mentor Know for sure too which way is yours And stand by your truth in fair and foul weather
Believe in yourself, make sure to bring Honesty, loyalty and beauty to sing Your praises to God and love your family Earn in honesty and give cheerfully to charity
You are who you are because you think Not act in anger nor power of smoke nor drink Live your ife for no commoners’ applause Courteous, helpful never hateful nor coarse
Life is real and longer than we oft think Hold in heart, cast in gold or print this in ink Family ties are to be honoured forever Come what may, family stays stronger together For if love is true there is always help And a rescue to come each time we yelp Fathers, mothers, siblings, sons and daughters Must live for each other, not merely for self
Who matters more to you, your family or the crowd Who do you adore, your blood or gnashing hound Better to be true to God, family and you Than pretend to be nice, and fake for a hateful crew
My children are my blood, I’ll never neglect I pledged to my God, what do you expect?” My duty to admonish and make you strong And scold you when any of you do wrong Is understood too that one day you’ll grow And then you’ll each choose your own way to go The bow does not chase after the arrow It stands strong and prays for the farthest it can flow God bless you my Son Darkwah Kyei Darkwah May you be happy now and forever.
