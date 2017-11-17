Shatta Wale Blocked On Twitter?

Shatta Wale Related Stories



On Saturday, SoundCity Africa, a Nigerian-based digital TV and radio network blocked him from following their Twitter account.

The block follows a series of tweets the controversial musician tweeted at the company, throwing shade at them.



He tweeted: "Some songs just dont need artwork.. SOUNDCITYtv you deh show picture abi.....ok mek you tek this letter give patorankingfire and timayatimaya for me..post master...mtcheeeeeeewwwwwwww!!!"



SHATTA WALE ✔@shattawalegh

some songs just dont need artwork.. @SOUNDCITYtv you deh show picture abi.....ok mek you tek this letter give @patorankingfire and @timayatimaya for me..post master...mtcheeeeeeewwwwwwww!!!

3:04 PM - Nov 17, 2017 · Ghana

"(SOUNDCITYtv ) Dont think you got it all ...send this letter to you so called wack artiste in NIGERIA.. SHATTA WALE -patorankingfire https://www.mediafire.com/file/li8b3ktmhj6u6vb/Shatta%20Wale%20-PATORANKING...Prod.by%20Damaker.mp3 … AFRICAN TAKE OVER MIXTAPE 2017"



SHATTA WALE ✔@shattawalegh

(@SOUNDCITYtv ) Dont think you got it all ...send this letter to you so called wack artiste in NIGERIA..



SHATTA WALE

AFRICAN TAKE OVER MIXTAPE 2017

3:13 PM - Nov 17, 2017 · Ghana



Shatta Wale -PATORANKING...Prod.by Damaker.mp3

MediaFire is a simple to use free service that lets you put all your photos, documents, music, and video in a single place so you can access them anywhere and share them everywhere.

mediafire.com



Responding to Souncity Tv'd decision to block him from viewing their account, he responded: "What nonsense !!!I also will block your artiste in Ghana!!!"





SHATTA WALE ✔@shattawalegh

What nonsense !!!I also will block your artiste in Ghana!!!

8:44 PM - Nov 18, 2017 · Accra, Ghana

