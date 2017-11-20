M.anifest Surprised With A Birthday Cake At Acoustic Sunday

Related Stories As if yesterday’s Acoustic Sunday, Birthday Edition which was dedicated to award-winning Ghanaian rapper, M.ainfest was not enough, the ‘Someway Bi’ hit maker was surprised with a birthday cake.



The event, sponsored by Hennessey, which took place at the Elle Lokko was a night of fun, good music and good conversation.



M.anifest, who seemed relaxed while Highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena sang him a birthday song, was caught unawares by the concert crew who unexpectedly appeared on stage with the birthday cake inscribed ‘God MC’, to celebrate his plus one.



Kwabena Kwabena led the audience in ‘Happy Birthday’ song before M.anifest cut his cake.



Although The Best Rapper of The year was left speechless, he admitted that he was not a fan of surprises though he appreciated the gesture.



“I don’t like surprises…I don’t but because Kwabena is singing happy birthday I appreciate you.”



Not leaving his fans out, he thanked them for the love and support shown that night.



“So this journey has been beautiful and it’s going to be beautiful because of the support I get from people like you. Thank you very much. I enjoy the support. We are gonna live the best night we can.”



Special artistes billed for the night include Kwabena Kwabena, Faith Be, Amaarae, Reynolds The Gentleman and the newest sensation Bayku with live set provided by Rvdical The Kid and K3V



Known in real life as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, M.anifest clocked 34 years old.





