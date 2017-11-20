Bukom Banku Sends Strong Warning To Shatta Wale Calling Him ‘Dog Mouth’

Related Stories Talk about the most controversial people in Ghana and it will be difficult not to see Shatta Wale and Bukom Banku on the list.



Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian musician has been in the news for the last week after throwing shots at Nigerian musicians Wizkid, Patoranking and Timaya.



In an earlier interview, Shatta Wale mocked Bukom Banku for losing his boxing fight against Bastie Samir.



Knowing Bukom Banku, the Ghanaian boxer who lost his first professional boxing fight has sent a strong warning to the ‘Dancehall King’ calling him ‘dog mouth’.



In a Facebook post directed at Shatta Wale, Bukom Banku wrote:

"You Shatta wale be very careful for your interview. stop talking rubbish about me boxing is Game of chance win lose or draw an the still champion In Ghana African Mayweathwr.if you like do Music make a do Music Dog mouth you go run"