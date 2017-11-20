I Rejected $35,000 To Shoot Porn - Video Director

Related Stories He has directed and shot music videos for artistes like Guru, Mr. Eazi, EL, Paa Kwasi of Dobble fame and Maccasio and now music video director, Salifu Abdul Hafiz says he is getting requests to shoot porn movies.



This year alone, Hafiz claims he has been offered up to $35,000 by individuals and some production houses to shoot such movies in Ghana and South Africa.



Hafiz who came to attention when he worked on E L’s Kaa Bu Ame, told Showbiz in an interview last Friday that even though he needed the money badly, he rejected it because shooting porn movies is not his style.



“I don’t want my brand to be associated with just anything. Honestly, that money would have helped me a lot but my aim is to project GH. artistes with good quality music videos and not porn,” he said.



Another thing that has surprised him in all this is how much some Ghanaian ladies are actually ready to shoot porn movies knowing our culture does not accept that.



Hafiz also criticised some Ghanaian artistes for not investing in their own but rather employ the services of foreign music video directors.



“It saddens my heart when I see some Ghanaian artistes go to Nigeria and South Africa to get video directors to work on their music videos when there are equally good or even better film directors in Ghana.



The Ghanaian directors are better than some of these foreign directors who take huge sums of money and don’t even deliver,” he said.



Hafiz started his career when he was an attendant at an Internet cafe. He watched and downloaded all the videos he needed to know about fim directing before starting out. He also did an internship with renowned video director, Nana Kofi Asihene.



Apart from music videos, Hafiz who works with a seven-member team under his DC Films label also does documentaries and anything that has to do with the camera.



The graduate of the Takoradi Polytechnic pleaded with government agencies and corporate bodies to be gracious when they come to them seeking locations to shoot their music videos.