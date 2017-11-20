Sarkodie Tops At 2017 4syte Music Video Awards

|
2017 edition of 4syte Music Video Awards was held at the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
The night witnessed thrilling performances from artistes billed to thrill patrons at the auditorium.
Sarkodie took home three awards on the night topping all other artistes on the night.
The night saw performances from Ebony, Sarkodie, Togolese music duo, Toofan.
Below Are Winners On The night…
Best Edited Video – EL
Best Gospel Video-Joyce Blessing
Best Storyline Video- Jayso Sarkodie
Best Photography- Pappy Kojo…
Best Reggae and Dancehall Video- Stonebwoy
Best Choreography Video- Fuse ODG
Best Discovery Video- King Promise
Best Male Video- Stonebwoy
Best Female Video- Ebony
Best Group Video – R2bees
Best African Art Video- Toofan
Best Highlife Video – Becca
Achievement Award of the Year- Nana Appiah Mensah
Best Hip-life Video- DBLACK FT Medikal
Best Collaboration Video- Sarkodie
Best Hip-Pop Video- Captain Planet
Best Directed Video- Pappy Kojo
Most Popular Video- Shatta Wale
Overall Best Music Video- Sarkodie
Source: today
