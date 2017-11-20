 
 

Sarkodie Tops At 2017 4syte Music Video Awards
 
20-Nov-2017  
2017 edition of 4syte Music Video Awards was held at the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The night witnessed thrilling performances from artistes billed to thrill patrons at the auditorium.

Sarkodie took home three awards on the night topping all other artistes on the night.

The night saw performances from Ebony, Sarkodie, Togolese music duo, Toofan.

Below Are Winners On The night…

Best Edited Video – EL

Best Gospel Video-Joyce Blessing

Best Storyline Video- Jayso Sarkodie

Best Photography- Pappy Kojo…

Best Reggae and Dancehall Video- Stonebwoy

Best Choreography Video- Fuse ODG

Best Discovery Video- King Promise

Best Male Video- Stonebwoy

Best Female Video- Ebony

Best Group Video – R2bees

Best African Art Video- Toofan

Best Highlife Video – Becca

Achievement Award of the Year- Nana Appiah Mensah

Best Hip-life Video- DBLACK FT Medikal

Best Collaboration Video- Sarkodie

Best Hip-Pop Video- Captain Planet

Best Directed Video- Pappy Kojo

Most Popular Video- Shatta Wale

Overall Best Music Video- Sarkodie
 
 
 
Source: today
 
 

