Sarkodie Tops At 2017 4syte Music Video Awards

2017 edition of 4syte Music Video Awards was held at the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The night witnessed thrilling performances from artistes billed to thrill patrons at the auditorium.



Sarkodie took home three awards on the night topping all other artistes on the night.



The night saw performances from Ebony, Sarkodie, Togolese music duo, Toofan.



Below Are Winners On The night…



Best Edited Video – EL



Best Gospel Video-Joyce Blessing



Best Storyline Video- Jayso Sarkodie



Best Photography- Pappy Kojo…



Best Reggae and Dancehall Video- Stonebwoy



Best Choreography Video- Fuse ODG



Best Discovery Video- King Promise



Best Male Video- Stonebwoy



Best Female Video- Ebony



Best Group Video – R2bees



Best African Art Video- Toofan



Best Highlife Video – Becca



Achievement Award of the Year- Nana Appiah Mensah



Best Hip-life Video- DBLACK FT Medikal



Best Collaboration Video- Sarkodie



Best Hip-Pop Video- Captain Planet



Best Directed Video- Pappy Kojo



Most Popular Video- Shatta Wale



Overall Best Music Video- Sarkodie