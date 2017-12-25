Endpoint Homeopathic Presents 'Christmas Cows' To Despite Group, Others

Related Stories As part of this year’s Christmas celebration, leading homeopathic healthcare provider in Ghana, EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, on Saturday, December 23, 2017 presented a cow each to the three principal media houses in Ghana – Despite Group of Companies, Multimedia, and Angel TV.



“The clinic’s decision to celebrate Christmas with the aforementioned media houses is to appreciate their works in setting the right agenda for the people of Ghana and for being part of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic’s success,” Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adu Boateng said during the Saturday presentation.



According to Dr. Boateng, Christmas is a very important occasion on the Christian calendar for individuals and organizations to show love to all and sundry.



Presenting the gifts to the media houses, Dr. Boateng expressed his utmost gratitude to them for believing in the good works of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic when it commenced business; and supporting it to where it is today.



All the three entities – Despite Group of Companies, Multimedia, and Angel Group of Companies – were delighted for receiving such a gift from the clinic and thanked Dr. Boateng and his Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic for recognizing their efforts and remembering them during the festive season.



They commended Dr. Adu Boateng for the marvelous work the clinic and himself have done over the years, saving the lives of several Ghanaians and other foreign nationals