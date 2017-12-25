Guru Changes Look Again; Goes Back To Old Brand Image

Related Stories Like the adage which reads: It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his mind',Celebrated Hip-life/ Hip-pop artiste, and CEO of NKZ Entertainment;Guru has gone back to his old brand of barbered hair.



Guru, plated his hair (Dreadlocks)some months ago, and though his fans didnt like his new look, the rapper kept it and focused on what the Ghanaian public wants which is music.



Explaining the motive behind the wearing of the dreadlocks, the ‘Problem’ hitmaker emphasized that the dreadlocks depicted the indigenous African Way of Life



In a latest photos circulating on social media at the welcome party for Afia Schwarzenegger, and on stage at Flowking Stone's musical concert in Kumasi,the celebrated rapper is spotted to have barbered hair.