Related Stories Fancy Gadam, has left fans wanting more after his spectacular performance accompanied with some amazing dance moves at the Decemba 2 Rememba Concert at the Accra International Conference Center.



The Northern Region's darling boy's appearance on stage was welcomed by an uproar from fans.



He danced alongside his two Choreographers while singing to some of his hit singles and the crowd was 'wowed' by his expectedly crafted dance steps.



No wonder he said in a recent interview that he would have chosen dance as his profession if not for music.



The peak of his craft on stage was when he received a standing ovation from the already elated audience after he performed his 'Total Cheat' single.



He left the stage with the crowd charged up for the night.