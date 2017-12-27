Joyce Blessing In Critical Condition After Ghastly Accident

Related Stories Gospel musician Joyce Blessing is in a critical condition after her ghastly accident on Christmas Day.



The singer billed for a performance was on her way to Kwahu in the Eastern region when the accident occurred around 11:15 pm.



Other people who suffered injuries include, her husband who was driving the vehicle, her manager, personal assistant, her Blogger and two others from her record label – Zylofon Media.



Confirming the news to sister radio station, Starr FM, a representative of Zylofon media Bulldog said the artiste is in a dire situation at the hospital but responding to treatment. Source: starr FM Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.