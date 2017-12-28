Every Woman’s Vajayjay Size Is Equivalent To Her Lips - Counselor Lutterodt Reveals

Related Stories Controversial marriage counsellor, Mr. George Lutterodt speaking at the 2017 Orgasm Conference held at the Trade Fair revealed the secret in determining the size of any woman’s private part.



Speaking during conference, counsellor Lutterodt disclosed that the best way in determining the size of a woman private part is by looking her lips.



He said this when he was introducing the guests into the Orgasm conference by giving them an outline of programs and what lessons they will be taking home to improve their sexual life.



“Every woman’s vagina size is equivalent to her lips” Counselor Lutterodt indicated.



The aim for this year’s Orgasm Conference held at the Trade Fair was to educate and sensitize married couples on the rules governing sex and marriage.