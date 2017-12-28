Indomie Holds “Love It Your Way” Cooking Competition In Tertiary Institutions

Related Stories Students of tertiary institutions had the opportunity to try their culinary skills at a series of cooking competitions organised by Indomie.



The competition was used to create awareness about healthy eating on campuses and to challenge the students to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.



The competitions, which formed part of the yearlong ‘Love it Your Way’ campaign, were held at the campuses of various universities amidst funfair and a lot of cheering on of the participants.



The cooking competitions were held at the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies Accra, Accra Technical University and the Africa University College of Communications.



The others are the Methodist University College, Wisconsin University College, the Ghana Media School, Lancaster University and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager at Multi Pro Private Ltd said the cooking competition was also used as a platform to encourage students to find innovative ways of preparing nutritious food, the way they love, while on campus.



He noted that the pressures of academic work can sometimes push students to “just go for what will fill their stomach instead of a healthy and nutritious food”.



Mr. Haruna explained that Indomie chose cooking competition as the platform to educate students on self-determination, healthy and nutritious eating, because such an event with its attendant funfair attracted high student attendance and participation. He was hopeful that the message of being oneself and eating right has been well received at the various campuses.



The winners on each of the campuses entered into a social media competition by posting images of the meals they prepared on social media. The contest was won by 21 year old Mr Prince Kofi Krofuah a level 300 Economics and Statistics student who received the most likes on his post.



