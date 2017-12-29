THEN & NOW: Shatta Wale's Baby Mama Shows Off Her New 'Babies' In Style

Related Stories Shatta Michy, the wife of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, looked insanely hot at Hajia4Real’s Christmas party, ‘Global Wave’ which came off earlier at the Club Onyx.



The SM Diva showed up in a low cut boob-bearing outfit which left little to the imagination.



Michy has in the past been rumoured to have gotten a breast implant.



The beauty looked quite sensational in her cleavage revealing outfit as she stepped out for the end of year party – she paired the look with a blonde hair.









