We Will Miss You, Fans Tell Efya As She Bows Out Of Girl Talk

Related Stories It was an emotional moment for fans of sensational singer, Efya, who had enjoyed her music performances since headlining the “Girl Talk” series in 2015.



The much hyped event which recorded the highest patronage since its inception in 2012 which had Becca at the helm, was another success when it was held at the National Theatre on Wednesday.



Some of the fans who spoke to Graphic Online after the event praised the music prowess of the “Little Things” singer who had earlier wowed the crowd with her diverse performances.



For some, it was a well-deserved sendoff package for the fans who obviously enjoyed the best of the moment.



“I have seen Efya perform so many times but she was quite unique today. I enjoyed every bit of her today. I wish she returns next year because I already miss her,” Maame Adwoa said.



For Yayra who missed the Girl Talk show last year, it was pleasant joining other ladies for the only “Girls Girls” event.



“I think whoever replaces Efya has a lot of work to do because she took the event to another level. She will be sorely missed on the stage. I hope the organisers reconsider the decision to bring another artiste next year.



“We haven’t had enough of her. I think she has a lot more in her to bless us with but unfortunately, this is her last edition. I will surely miss Efya. She has made us proud,” she stated.



In the words of Kuukua, “Efya is an epitome of Ghana’s music talent”. “I’m sure everyone will miss Efya. I’m glad she took the opportunity to headline Girl Talk. From her performance today, one can see a well-groomed brand that is ready to take the world stage.



“We appreciate that she has to move on but I know she will be sorely missed. Well done Efya,” she stated.



The above sums up the feeling of patrons who thronged the National Theatre for the ‘Bowout’ edition of Girl Talk.



As her last edition, the event could best be described as her best from the series. Succeeding the African Woman singer, Becca, in 2015, Efya proved that women can do it better when it comes to music.



With support from comedian, Jacinta, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Kurl Songx, King Promise, Captain Planet, Mr Eze and the Tagoe Sisters, ladies present could not help but dance their hearts out with much joy.



Many patrons didn’t know what was in store when the night opened with the Wave band from Sweden. Though their songs weren’t popular, they still got the attention of the charged crowd who occasionally cheered their dance moves with a lot of gyrating and waist twisting.



The all-female band, Lipstick was next to charge up the atmosphere as they did renditions of some popular songs such as Ebony’s Hustle, Shatta Wale’s Ayoo and Samini’s My Own.



With strings of top chart-topping singles as a testament to her talent, she keeps growing, pushing and incessantly enchanting almost everyone who has come into close proximity with her music and last Wednesday’s event was no different.



Efya did a mash up of popular songs which drew loud cheers and applause from patrons.



There was a look of satisfaction on the faces of the patrons who still had a lot of energy to party when the event ended in the wee hours of 2:00 am on Thursday. There was no sign that the revelers who had enjoyed the most on the night wanted to leave when the event had officially ended.