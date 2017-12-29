Yvonne Nelson Reveals The Name Of Her Daughter...

Related Stories Yvonne Nelson has announced the name of her daughter.



Yvonne coyly revealed the name as Ryn Roberts via Twitter. The name Ryn is a Welsh name which means Ruler and Roberts is the child’s father’s surname.



Yvonne’s baby daddy, Jamie Roberts who is a photographer hails from Wales.



The mother of one after announcing the name of her daughter prophesied that she will be great.



RYN ROBERTS …..you’ll be great in JESUS Name. Amen



— Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) December 29, 2017









Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.