John Dumelo Is The Father Of My Son - Says A Liberian Woman - PHOTOS

Related Stories A Liberian woman based in the United States of America has alleged that Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is the father of her son.



The lady named Florence Flomo revealed in a post on social media claiming the pressure from individuals close to her made her name the father of his son.



According to her, she does not regret having sex with John Dumelo because she is not the only lady to have slept with an actor.



But Florence Flomo added that John Dumelo is irresponsible towards the son and as such she does not give him the credit as the father. To her, he doesn’t deserve the title of a father.



Dumelo has since not replied to the scandalous claim by his Baby Mama.



See photos Below.