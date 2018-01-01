Berla Mundi Is Dating A Married Man - Says Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken a dead aim at GHONE's presenter, Berla Mundi after her baby's father became a subject of scrutiny on The Late Afternoon Show.



The tough-talking entertainment personality took to Twitter Friday to rip the show host, accusing her of dating a "married man."



"@berlamundi you've been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with your clueless guests...do some research, go on. @myeyeswide and find out since it's your job to discuss rumors and people. you claim you are all about empowerment...," she wrote.



Guests on The Late Afternoon Show namely Sika Osei and MzGee took turns to dissect the manner Yvonne Nelson has been flaunting her baby's father on social media.



Though they lauded her for not aborting the baby, they concluded it was not good for her to snatch someone's husband.