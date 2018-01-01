I'm Not Afraid To Go To Jail - A Plus

... Over TV License Fees



Popular Ghanaian music artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has vowed to never pay television license fees.



According to him, he may be the first to be jailed with respect to the fees. Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) recently secured permission from the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to take the fees from owners of television sets.



Failure to honour one’s obligations, according to the new directive, could result in incarceration. A Plus has however declared that he would never pay the fees and in that regard, he may be the first to be jailed.



He added that the law is bogus, and if care isn’t taken, the Akufo-Addo-led government would pay the price during the 2020 elections.



“What is on GTV that anyone must go to jail for not paying to watch! First it was tow levy. Now it’s this nonsense. I will never pay!!! 2018 I will organize a demonstration against TV license.



I want to be the first to go to jail for not paying TV license. Ghanaians are under pressure already. Bring this nonsense and jail them and see what will happen in 2020. Abi you remember the motor court? …” he was quoted as saying.



The musician noted that Ghanaians are already under economic pressure, and a such the implementation of the law on television license would further compound the burden.



The end result, he noted, would be a demonstration organized by Ghanaians to protest against the new law.



“Any government which charge it’s poor people import duty for TV sets and charge them annually for owning it is very wicked and clueless!!! Give me liberty or give me death”, he concluded.