DKB Cracks Up Nana Addo With Nima Jokes At MUSIGA Grand Ball

The fifth edition of the Musicians' Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)'s annual presidential grand ball came off at the State Banquet Hall in Accra on Friday, December 29, 2017.



The ball saw great performances from acts such as Becca, Wutah, Nana Ampadu, AB Crentsil, Daddy Lumba, and Ivorian superstar, Freddy Meiway.



Another big performer on the night was DKB.



The event which was attended by the President of The Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and other government officials saw each of them getting their ribs ache from the Jokes, DKB laid on them.



It was a great performance by the comedian and it was very obvious that the first Gentleman of the land enjoyed every bit of it as he was seen laughing uncontrollably.



The comedian who cracked jokes about the fact that President Nana Addo stays in Nima therefore if the spirit of “your abode will take over you, we will find Nana facing his critiques in the NDC with aggression in stereotypical ways of Nima”.



The President who resides in the community seemed to relate to what the comedian was saying and responded with hysterical laughter.



Complete satisfaction was written on the faces of patrons who witnessed DKB’s performance whereas some were also seen definitely asking for more laughter. The gala was put together to raise funds for the Aging Musician’s Welfare Fund, as well as the MUSIGA Academy.