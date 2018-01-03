Ban Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ Ssong – Maame Dokono

Related Stories Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, known in showbiz as Maame Dokono, has joined the trail of persons condemning the ‘One Corner’ dance craze that grabbed national attention.



According to her, the song is destroying Ghanaian youth and some adults and has for that matter, increased promiscuity among the youth of the country.



“One corner is a bad song and a bad influence on the youth. I think it should be banned because it’s not a good song, it’s backed by spiritual things,” she said on UTV.



The ‘One Corner’ song which comes with its dance, became popular after it was performed at Agona Swedru Akwambo Festival.



In the dance, one is seen gyrating in gutters, under parked cars and corners of building blocks.



The dance of the song has received a lot of flak from people including gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu and Kwasi Kyei Darkwah.



But Maame Dokono believes the lyrics in the song are not good enough for public consumption and the dance associated with it is equally not in tune with Ghanaian culture.



She indicated that there is the need to ban the song before it destroys the country.