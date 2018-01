Related Stories Hollywood hunk Boris Kodjoe is in Ghana to host the 2018 Glo sponsored CAFAwards scheduled to hold in Accra again.



The thespian of both German and Ghanaian descent came with his actress wife, Nicole Ari Parker and their 3 kids.



The CAF Awards will take place in Accra on January 4, 2018.



Boris Kodjoe shared his New Year’s message from Accra on Instagram. The photo is captioned: “Happy New Year from the Kodjoes.



May you all be blessed with health and happiness in the new year. #Gratitude#Ghana”













According to the Hollywood actor, he is in the country because he wants his children to learn and be exposed to the Ghanaian culture. They have been spotted at Makola market, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and the Independence Arch. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.