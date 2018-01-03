Gospel Musician-Patience Nyarko Has Snatched My Husband - Olivia Alleges - PHOTOS + VIDEO

Olivia Related Stories Olivia, the wife of Kumi Wilson has narrated to ghanacelebrities.com her heartbreaking ordeal, following the 'snatching' of her husband by Gospel musician-Patience Nyarko.



Kumi Wilson, the husband of Olivia is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trust Productions, a record label that has signed Patience Nyarko and Piesie Esther.



According to the wife of Kumi Wilson, Gospel musician-Patience Nyarko cunningly walked into the life of her husband, asking her husband to produce her—but has now fully snatched him away and the two are even living together despite Kumi still being married to her.



Olivia in an exclusive interview with ghanacelebrities.com spoke about how she hustled with her husband to create a better future for themselves and their two children. They even bought a land and started building a house as well as took several loans to buy commercial vehicles.



But after the husband became the producer of Patience Nyarko and they both started chopping each other down, he has sold the land and the partially built house they erected on it without her consent, he has sold almost all the commercial cars—and has forfeited his responsibilities toward his family as a husband and a father of two.



Olivia says she has been through hell all because Patience Nyarko wouldn’t leave her husband alone. If anything at all, she just wishes for Kumi Wilson to take up his fatherly responsibilities—because bearing it all is an obvious burden.



Any outside support to help Olivia’s two children through school is welcomed—since their father has found Patience Nyarko and therefore does not give a hoot about his own children or wife.



The living condition of Olivia and the children is extensively poor, we can say following a visit to where they live– and taking care of herself and the two children on the salary of a cleaner in Accra, is something you can try to imagine.



Yet, the father of the children, is gallivanting around in Ghana, as CEO of a record label that has signed two prominent Gospel musicians and even sleeping with one, Patience Nyarko, a woman supposed to be a righteous Christian, on top of it, the wife said.



We’ve allowed Olivia to tell her story to the world—so everyone can hear. And those who want to help can stretch a hand, for the sake of the kids.



