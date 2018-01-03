Obaapa Christy Ordained As Pastor...

Related Stories Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has been ordained as reverend minister at a church in the United States of America.



The ordination took place on 17th December, 2017 at Divine Prayer Line at Sprinfield, Virginia – USA by Bishop Dr. Adonteng Boateng.



She had left for the United States of America for a three-day convention at the church when the ordination took place.



In an interview with her manager, Quame Owusu Daquah, he told Citi Showbiz that even though Obaapa has been ordained at the Divine Prayer Line church, she can minister everywhere she goes.



Her manager had earlier taken to Facebook to congratulate her on her ordination.



“As your manager, when I saw U off at the airport to the states I had in mind you would return with ‘plenty dollar’.



Little did I know God had other plans for U. Today, I salute your anointing and congratulate you for your ordination. The job has just began and together we will win souls for Christ.



God bless your ministry Rev. Obaapa Adwoa Christy. God bless your beautiful soul. Thank you Bishop Adonteng Boateng.” he wrote.