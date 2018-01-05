Praye Duo Throw Missiles At Choirmaster…Check Out Why

Choirmaster Related Stories Praye Tenten and Praye Tiatia have thrown salvoes at their former colleague, Choirmaster, after the latter talked about forgiveness in an instagram post.



In the instagram post, Choirmaster wrote: If u ask me how many times my heart has been broken? i will ask u to look up the sky one night n count the stars.

We all get hurt by friends, lovers, family etc and we find it hard to forgive but know that forgiveness doesn’t make the other person right, it makes u free. Forgiveness isnt something we do for others but for ourselves to get well and move on.

We are in a new year, forgive, free yourself and move on. Start 2018 on a clean slate n God will see us thru. HAPPY NEW YEAR















However, the duo, praye Tenten and Praye Tiatia felt choirmaster should 'drop the arrogance' and 'forgive himself' first.



According to them, "arrogance and feeling better than the others is what basically kills music groups . How do you want something back, call for it and you come on social media and preach forgiveness to make it seem when you do come back it was because you forgave someone . for what exactly ? You left on your own free will when you thought you could make it better on your own without your colleague. Why didn't you bring this up when PRAYE and BLUE ROSE met just recently to discuss the way forward ? You want a comeback and because of the many derogatory statements you made about the group you are trying to raise public sympathy to cover up . You spoke with management personally on the way forward and today you come on social media to post this fakeness? Why do you always take this a step back when we move forward several steps. We won't tolerate you shaming this legendary group we created anymore. Enough!

@choirmastergh if you want to come back be a man about it! Drop the arrogance.

It's 2018 no pride will be tolerated.

Forgive yourself, then come back! Our doors are opened. PRAYE FOREVER !!