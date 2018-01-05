No Show For Ghana Movie Awards 2017

Related Stories Stakeholders in Ghana’s movie industry and movies produced last year could not get the chance to be celebrated by Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) as the award ceremony which honours achievements in the industry could not come off.



NEWS-ONE could not readily ascertain the reason the award ceremony could not be organised.



Organisers have also not given any official reason for their decision not to hold the award despite the impressions created that they were going to organise it.



The GMA is an annual event that seeks to honour outstanding achievements in Ghana’s industry since 2010.



The last ceremony which was the seventh edition was held on December 4, 2016 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The award used to be organised by GP Productions Limited, headed by Fred Nuamah. But Zylofon Media reportedly bought the franchise to start organising the award from 2017. The new franchise holder is yet to organise its inaugural GMA.