Tiwa Savage Dazzles At 2017 CAF Awards

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, known in showbiz as Tiwa Savage thrilled patrons Thursday when she performed at this year's Aiteo CAF Awards which was held at Accra International Conference Centre.



The ‘Mavin Records’ act headlined the award ceremony with terrific performances from several of her hit songs to the admiration of the audience as they chanted along with her.



Her creative performance won her the admiration of the masses present as she rendered hit songs including ‘My darling’, ‘All over’ among others.



She ‘killed’ the night as the whole auditorium got lit up with her ‘girl power’ carrying along a singing audience with the magic of this popular tune.



Tiwa Savage earned great points for Nigeria in this battle of music with her performance.



The 2017 edition of Aiteo CAF Awards also witnessed performances from Nigerian acts, Wizkid, Patoranking, Phyno, Flavour, Tiwa Savage and Olamide.



Congolese singer, Fally Ipupa and Toofan of ‘Tere Tere’ fame from Togo were also at the event.



For Ghana, singer Efya sang Ghana’s National Anthem while Kidi interestingly was asked to perform after the event was over, basically to empty seats when the live feed had been cut off.











