“No One Is Pregnant For Me” – 9ice Debunks Rumors Of 5th Child From 4th Woman

Related Stories Earlier in the day there were reports that musician 9ice was expecting his fifth child from a fourth woman and now the “Pabanbari” singer has come out to address those rumors.



In a post shared on his Instagram page, the father of four stated that no one is pregnant for him. He also urged bloggers to carry more positive news.



I know bad news sell more but please help an upcoming. Mind you no one is pregnant for me. If anyone is I will be the first to tell you not Stelladimokokus…..na 20 I deh go na 4 I still get…happy new year.