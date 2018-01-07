We Apologise For Shatta Wale’s Absence At CAF Awards – Aiteo

Related Stories Aiteo, headline sponsors of the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards have rendered an apology to Ghanaian act Shatta Wale and Ghanaians for his “non-outing” at the awards ceremony.



Shatta was billed to perform at the awards ceremony on 4th January, 2018 but was not present at the programme.



Only two Ghanaian artistes sang at the programme: while Efya sang Ghana’s National Anthem at the beginning of the programme, Kidi performed last, when patrons were leaving the auditorium of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Below is the full statement from Aiteo, sponsors and coordinators of the programme:



CAF AWARDS – A CLARIFICATION



Following the hugely successful CAF Awards event on Thursday, 4 January 2018, we feel constrained to offer both clarification and explanation as to the circumstances that led to the non-involvement of one national performer in the entertainment aspect of the event.



We start, in the first and primary instant, by apologizing for non-outing of Ghana music star Shatta Wale at the event.



This omission, contrary to some reported media accounts, was not deliberate. Far from it. Shatta is an artiste whose work and reputation we continue to hold in the exalted heights that he has attained. It is this appreciation that to led to his inclusion amongst those listed to perform. That this did not happen did not occur through any actions on the part of the organisers. As sponsors charged with the implementation of various parts of the arrangements on the day, we take responsibility for the omission and offer our unreserved apologies to the Government and good people of Ghana. We are, nevertheless, able to confirm that every arrangement was made for Shatta Wale to appear and perform at the event. Constraints beyond our control caused an enforced departure from that scheduling. The circumstances that brought about this situation are deeply regretted.



It is indisputable that we, as a company, hold His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the Government and good people of Ghana in the highest esteem. This appreciation is evident in the dispatch with which the choice of Ghana as hosts was made; our commitment to deployment of considerable domestic support in organizing and delivering the event; the high level of commercial activity directly impacting the immediate community by the event as well as the significant and well deserved enhancement of Ghana’s standing in the global football community. These were all the factors that we as an organization earmarked as irreducible minimums in electing to stage the event in Ghana. We can say, with some assuredness, that those objectives were substantially achieved. It is important to note that even within the entertainment aspect of the programme, Ghanaian interest was very visibly represented in one half of the presenting team for the event.



We take this opportunity to reiterate our most profound gratitude to His Excellency, President of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for greatly enhancing the stature of the event not only by his presence but his impressive display of knowledge of Ghanaian, African and world football. His Excellency enraptured a world audience with his vast knowledge and we cannot thank him enough. We also wish to appreciate, especially former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR of Nigeria, former President John Jerry Rawlings of Ghana and his wife, the First Lady-designate of Liberia, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Nigeria, FIFA Secretary General Fatima Samora, members of the Ghana Federal Executive Council, the leadership of CAF, the Ghanaian Football Association and Nigeria Football Federation. We are very proud to have been involved in this event with such distinguished and accomplished company. We recognize the errors that occurred and pledge our commitment to making necessary adjustments in future.



Ndiana Matthews



Senior Manager, Media and Communications



Aiteo Group