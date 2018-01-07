Ebony Shows White 'Underwear' During Stage Performance

Related Stories Award-winning dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng has once more found her way into the center of public opinion with her latest video which saw her in a stage performance.



In a video that has started to spread on social media, the “Date your father” hit maker was seen performing on stage and in a bid to bend down, exposed her under cloth causing the teeming crowd to scream in awe.



It appears that the musician had gone back on her words and actions after she was seen in some of her last appearances ‘fully clothed’ and not exposing some sensitive parts of her body.



Her latest video has however sparked public outrage with many people going back to criticize the musician for her way of dressing and her stagecraft.



The 8-seconds video saw the dancehall act dressed in a pink glittering dress and as usual, was entertaining the crowd with her hit songs.



The video has managed to spark public outcry over the musician’s way of dressing.



It would be recalled that some celebrities and social media users called the “Kupe” song maker to order and admonished her to be wary of her wardrobe choice.



At a point, some people adviced the dancehall act to take a cue from the life of Mzbel and how her career allegedly plummeted due to her way of dressing and stagecraft.



Not long after that a video of the musician attending the Ghana Music Video Awards went viral and she was attacked with criticism over the action.



The musician however came out to jab her critics and revealed that her dressing was a way of branding and she was not going to change that to suit anyone.



She had the backing of her manager, Bullet of “Ruff and Smooth” fame who backed her up and also ‘blasted’ some of the celebrities who spoke against his artiste.



Days following her response, the “Poison” singer came out and explained that her video that went viral was as a result of a wardrobe malfunction.



Following her explanation, the musician was seen covered up in a number of outings and she was lauded for listening to the advice of others.



Gospel sensation, Sonnie Agyeman Badu at a point commended the “Maame Hwe” song creator and asked Ghanaians to give her the necessary support.