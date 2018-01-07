Yvonne Nelson Set To Make Some Cash…

Related Stories The pregnancy of Ghollywood actress Yvonne Nelson might have be shrouded in a lot of mystery and secrecy until the very end but from what we have seen so far, it wasn’t really a secret to her real friends who knew from the very beginning.



The beautiful model and actress who is still over the moon with joy after welcoming her daughter with London based photographer Jamie Roberts hinted days ago that she has a surprise for us (the media and her fans) and we suspected it would have something to do with her daughter.



Hours later, she took to Twitter to announce the name of her daughter as Ryn Roberts.



The actress has however released a documentary titled Waiting For Ryn, a documentary detailed from the moment the actress took her first pregnancy test to the moment she delivered her baby.



The documentary shows how family and close friends stayed with the actress all through it all, especially her close friend John Dumelo.



A sweet documentary almost similar to that of Tennis champion Serena Williams!



Give it up for Yvonne Nelson who did not for a moment forget her role and career as a movie producer…documenting her journey all the way!



Now that foresight is about to make her some cash… Lol