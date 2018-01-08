I Wanted To Do It...Actress Christabel Ekeh States Reason For Releasing Naked Photos - VIDEO

Related Stories Actress Christabel Ekeh claims she’s always wanted to pose nude for pictures. “Well I have always wanted to do it. I wanted to do it, I think (I wanted...



“Well I have always wanted to do it. I wanted to do it, I think (I wanted to) in 2016 on my birthday but a friend discouraged me and then I took a chance and did it in 2017.” said the actress to Joy News.



In 2017, Ekeh released nude photos of herself onto the internet. Many assumed she did that because of she was not of sound mind.



She disclosed later that she did that she was being blackmailed.



She told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, she decided that the pictures wouldn’t be used as a weapon against her by the persons who had it in their possession.



“I had a group of people who have been threatening to release my nudity that I sent to someone in private,” explains Ekeh. “I would like everyone to know that in as much as its looks shameful or whatever, my nudity is something that I’ve come to learn its my pride and not my shame. “This thing has been something that has been boggling me for a while – hanging around my head in everything that I do.”



Ekeh was born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother.



She participated in the 2008 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant where she came second. She took advantage of the platform to start a career in modelling and acting.



She has featured in movies like Peep, Potomanto, Before Noon, College Girls, Afia and Friends, The Battle, Sweet Mistake, Wrong Target and a host of others.





<iframe width="470" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jVjq-Y1ojpE" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Source: livefmghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.