Mercy Johnson Rubbishes Divorce Rumours

|Mercy Johnson and husband
Nigerian Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has rubbished rumours that her marriage has fallen rock.
Social media went wild with speculation of a possible breakup after the talented actress deleted most of her pictures including that of her husband from her Instagram page.
She has however, posted a romantic picture of herself and her husband, reading Bible in bed to rubbish rumours that her marriage may be facing problems.
This is how she captioned her post:
“Okay ooo...there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening😍😍😍😍is it your delete?😜😜😜”
Mercy John got married to Prince Odianosen Okojie on August 27, 2011, amidst controversies that she snatched another woman’s husband. They have been blessed with 3 kids and if her post is anything to go by, then she is still happily married.
|Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com
