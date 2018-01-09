UTV Hosts Celebrities

Related Stories A number of Ghanaian celebrities from both the Ghanaian music and movie industries celebrated the New Year in the studios of United Television (UTV), an Accra-based television station located at Abeka Junction.



The annual event dubbed ‘UTV Day With The Stars’ attracted a number of celebrities like Lil Win, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown, D-Black, Praye, Patience Nyarko, Salinco, Kalybos, Elikem, Funny Face and a host of others.



The celebrities who graced the event were made to host some of the station’s programmes such as the morning show, sports programme, among others.



There were live musical performances from some of the gospel artistes like Cee of TV3 Mentor fame, Patience Nyarko, among others, who thrilled music fans with their various songs.



A section of radio listeners who had the opportunity to visit the television station interacted with their favourite stars, took photographs and danced with them, and also got autographs.