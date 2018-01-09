Kumawood Actress Accuses Agya Koo of Blacklisting Her Because She Refused His Proposal

Related Stories Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra has recounted how her decision to deny a love proposal from top Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo, about eight years ago, negatively affected her career.



According to her, she first met Agya Koo in 2010 while they were shooting the movie, 'Abodam' which featured Wayoosi, Omar Sheriff Captain among others.



During their interactions, Agya Koo made his intentions known to her but she turned him down leading him to harbour hatred some hatred for her.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix.net, Louisa disclosed that, the hatred was so much that Agya Koo was not willing to feature in any movie with her again.



She further revealed that Agya met her on set after the proposal and told her straight that he was not acting if she was part of the movie. Considering that Agya Koo was the hottest Kumawod actor at the time, movie producers were likely going to do his wish and not involve Louisa in their productions and it affected her career.



Though Louisa and Agya Koo patched up and have worked together since there is no denying the fact that Agya Koo's decision to blacklist her took some steam out of her career.