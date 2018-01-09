Davido Is Now A Nollywood Star

Related Stories Nigerian multi-award winning musician, Davido is set to make his Nollywood debut in the movie titled ‘Legend at Sixty’.



From the thriller which was posted by Davido himself on his Instagram, he is seen playing the role of a younger version of the lead character Captain Hosa, a renowned commercial pilot from Edo state who later branched out into other areas of business and eventually become an oil mogul.



Nigerian reggae icon Majek Fashek’s also features in the movie as Captain Hosa in the movie tries to revive the musician’s career as he is said to be a dangerous giver.



Davido is following in the footsteps of other musicians who have added acting to their resumes such as Falz, Banky-W, and Ikechukwu.