I Am Bigger Than Shatta Wale And Sarkodie - King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba Related Stories Ghanaian music act, King Ayisoba, has revealed that he is more popular than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie on both local and international front.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, King Ayisoba, known in real life as Albert Apoozore, said his style of music instantly pulls more crowd on the street and carries deep messages which ensure discipline across.



According to the ‘I want to see you my father’ hitmaker, he doesn't feel threatened by Shatta Wale and Sarkodie at all.



“Let the people of Ghana will put both Shatta Wale and I on the streets of Accra and let's see which amongst us will be hailed. You will then notice the number of praise I will get tover Shatta,” he said.



