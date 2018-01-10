Nana Addo’s Daughter Abandons Job?

Related Stories No unit under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has faced the most scrutiny as the Creative Arts Council, since the set-up of a 3-member team in March 2017, to spearhead the activities of the Council – entertainmentgh.com remembers!



Reliable information gathered by entertainmentgh.com is that, the Director of the 3-member team, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, who is the daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has jettisoned the office and her responsibilities as Director of the Creative Arts Council.



Gyankorama, who was appointed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture as part of a 3-member team for the Council that also includes Mark Okraku Mantey as President and Bibi Bright as Secretary – is said not to have shown up at the office of the Council for months.



“She has not been seen at the office for quite a longtime, especially after the Council got its new office at the Accra Tourism Expo Center,” a reliable source confirmed to this website.



Gyankroma has also failed to show up at meetings relating to the Creative Arts Council at the Ministry for a longtime.



One source also divulged that, Gyankorama’s desertion of the Council started when the 3-member team faced some ‘frustration’ in getting an office and resources for its operations after it was inaugurated.



“She is operating from her own office and clearly, it has nothing to do with the Council, especially when she does not show up for meetings,” the source stated.



The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in consultation with key stakeholders, appointed a three-member to lead the Creative Arts Council in March, last year and the team, as part of its terms of reference, was supposed to embark on a road-show across the country, to nominate members that would make up the Creative Arts Council.



Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in her introduction of the team to the media; said the nominations to the Council would be in consultation with Creative Arts Associations. She also said, as per their mandate, the team would also select veterans in the industry to form a five-member governing board, which would guide the activities of the Council.



Entertainmentgh.com has tried to reach out to the President of the 3-member team, Mark Okraku Mantey on the neglect of the Council by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, but he is yet to respond to the calls and messages.