Ebony To Be Sued For Failing To Attend Concert

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K Monsi Ventures, Mr Francis Yaw Asare has threatened to sue Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns for failing to attend a concert she was billed for in the Volta Region.



Narrating the ordeal on Joy Prime’s Entertainment Review ‘The Red Carpet’ show, Mr Francis bemoaned that he paid Ebony GH₵ 35,000 to perform at a concert in Hohoe on January 2, 2017, but she failed to show up.



According to him, he was phoned some few hours into the event only to be informed that Ebony, the headline artiste, had been involved in a car accident hence the need to decline the show.



When asked if he was provided proof of the accident, he said ‘there was nothing like that. No pictures, videos to confirm the accident.’



He further disclosed that an emergency meeting was held to find alternative solutions to the situation where monies paid by entrants were refunded to them – the show flopped drastically.



“On the day of the show, everything was on point until we were told late that Ebony was involved in a motor accident between 5:30 to 6 pm. Therefore we agreed to refund the money to the audience because the place was packed. It was 30cedis. We paid everyone. We paid her 35,000 Ghana Cedis to perform…”



However, the event organizers are getting set to sue Ebony as a punishment for time wasting, production and equipment cost as well as damaging their reputation despite returning the money.



“Ebony took us for granted and it shouldn’t be so. We will go to court. We are suing her…,” he told host Ibrahim Ben Bako.



