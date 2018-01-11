Fella Makafui ‘Curses’ Men Who Put Their Phone On Airplane Mode When They Visit Ladies

Related Stories The uprising screen diva and entrepreneur obviously in the latest post on social media is not happy with men who turned their phones on airplane mode when they visit their girlfriends.



The actress in a caustic remark adding a beautiful image of herself captioned ;



“To all guys that visit their girlfriend and put their phone in airplane mode? Well done Mr pilot!! Your plane will soon crash????…#happythursday?”



Fella Makafui rose to fame when she starred in the popular television series ‘YOLO’. The young actress who has smartly added entrepreneurship to her acting field is the owner of a wine shop, called “Fella Wine & Liquor” —which is located in the American House Building at East Legon, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region.



She won the Most Promising Ghanaian Actress Award, at the 2016 People Entertainment Awards.