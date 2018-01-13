Actors And Musicians Begged Me For GHC50 To Buy X’mas Chicken – Kwaku Manu

Related Stories Kumawood poster-boy Kwaku Manu believes the economy is not favoring all despite the change of government.



The actor on Hitz FM speaking to Prince Tsegah disclosed that several people call him each day demanding cash from him and that breaks his heart.



According to him, he had old musicians and actors requesting Gh50 from him during Christmas to buy chicken.



To him, this tells that the poor standard of living in the country is rising hence his plea to leaders of the country to sit up.



“I’m not an MP or president but I’ve pople who call me 24/7 demanding for money. I recieved calls from veteran musicians and actors requesting for Gh50 just to buy chicken for their family. There are people who cannot even afford chicken for their family are still in this country which is sad” zionfelix.net monitoring the interview heard the actor disclose.



The celebrated actor further mentioned that most NPP supporters have informed him that they will not vote should general election be held this year.



The actor cum musician is preparing to release his new single called, Awula featuring Ofori Amponsah and Broni.