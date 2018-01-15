I Don’t See Anything Wrong With Women Proposing To Men - Joselyn Dumas

Related Stories Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Joselyn Dumas has revealed that she will not hesitate to buy a ring and propose to her boyfriend if she realises he is “wasting time”.



She said, it is not a big deal for a lady to tell a man she like him but some people have made it look very weird for women.



“I think you can still tell a man you like him, I’ve done that before and I also feel the world has changed so much that now if my man is not proposing I will buy and ring and do that, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” Joselyn told guests on the ‘Keeping it Real with Joselyn Dumas’ show.



According to her, even though she does not want to rush into marriage, she wishes to marry some day because she needs a companion she can share her problems with.



She revealed that, considering her career, it is difficult to allow men to come into her space but eventually when she’s old and finally happy with what she wants to achieve she will want someone to be by her side.



“I want to get married for the companionship, I think not really now because sometimes my career makes it difficult,” she said and however added that she does not want to be pressured into getting married.



Joselyn Dumas is host of “Keeping it Real with Joselyn Dumas”, TV show, and was joined by her friends (Christal Beeko, Ivy Prosper and Wendy Donkor)



The “Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas” TV program is aired on GHONETV every Saturday at 8pm, where Joselyn Dumas and her friends chit-chat about a range of lifestyle topics whilst they share their personal experiences as well.



The idea of the talk show is to have an open and comfortable discussion on the relevant topics as you will have in the comfort of your own home.



Joselyn Dumas was named ‘Best Actress’ at the recently held Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival for her lead role in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Potato Potahto’.



Watch the full program below:



